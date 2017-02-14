Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. Your view of your home is based on how happy you make it or how you can break it. Include the Lord in your home and you will have a home that is stable and joyful. Pry for your family everyday and remember the family that prays together stays together.
