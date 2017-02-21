Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and the Family Day weekend is over and I trust that you spent some time with your family. Here is your thought for today. The wise person knows the mental image of we have of ourselves and the real image we present to others can be quite different. The real picture should be the one the Lord presents in our lives. If we live for Him, He will take care of our life and how it is presented to others. Just reflect Him and everything else will be added unto you.