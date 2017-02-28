Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. The fool thinks about nothing and tries to do it. The wise think about everything and know they cannot do it all. So today pace yourself and ask the Lord to lead your life. Do what He wants and you will always feel fulfilled.
