Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here a simple thought. One person`s success is another one`s failure, It matters on your perspective. To assure success seek God first and His righteousness and all things will be added unto you. God has a dream and destiny for you. When you seek Him your dreams becomes His dreams. True success begins and ends with God.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.