Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. Death stalks all men. Sin stands at the door of the heart. Hell waits to permanently hold the soul. Jesus destroys death, exposes and changes the heart and robs hell. So who`s camp do you want to pitch you tent? Jesus is the one who sets us free. Get free, stay free and help others to become free. What a mission.
