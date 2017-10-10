Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is a thought for you to ponder. A change is environment effects only the area is happens. A change in the heart changes all who come into contact with that world. So today let the Lord change your heart and with that change comes a wonderful and powerful change in your world. You are doing His will, plans and purposes which is so much better than yours. His has eternal consequences.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.