Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought for today. Man`s best effort does not even come close to God`s worst mistake if He ever made one. Ever since the fall man has been trying through own effort to reconnect with God. The Lord however has provided the way back through Jesus Christ. Today help others reconnect with God by telling them and living a life of example for them. You may be the only Bible they read.
