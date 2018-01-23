Tuesday Thought

It is Tuesday and here is your thought. We have a promise found in Acts 16:31 that says not only are we going to be saved but our household as well. Many of us have loved ones who do not know the Lord. Today pray for them and be an example of Christ for them. I knew a wife that prayed for her husband for years and through her consistent example came to Christ. Be an example for Christ and your actions will speak louder than your words.