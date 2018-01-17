Jan 17 – Psalm 6 :4&9 – Turn O Lord

The Psalmist gives us two promise to look at today. The first in verse 4 says, ”Turn O Lord and deliver me. The Psalmist was in trouble as often people can find themselves. The Lord never promised He would not let trial and problems come. He did promise He would be with us. One adage says, “God why am I in the storm? The Lord answered, “Because you enemies cannot swim.” What a great thought. The Lord will be with us. He will never leave or forsake us. The Psalmist then closes verse four reminding himself and us that God will do that because of His unfailing love. God is love and he will always deal with us in love. God’s love will never fail.

Then the psalmist again states in verse 9, that the Lord has heard his cry for mercy. Mercy is choosing to love and forgive when it is in your power to bring justice and punishment. God chose the path of mercy and forgiveness when Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. His death, burial and resurrection satisfied the justice and judgment of God. The psalmist knew this and we should as well. The Lord accept our prayers the psalmist reminds us. James knew this when he stated, “You have not because you ask not.” Ask and receive, seek and you will find. Knock and the door will be opened unto you.