Twelve Disciples Called – Mark 3:13-19 & Luke 6:12-16

Jesus went out into the hills and spent all night in prayer. He was facing a tremendous decision. He was choosing the men who were going to take His message to the world. He saw in them much potential. That is what I love about the Lord. He does see as we are right now but what we shall become. Jesus wanted to make the right choice.

1. Jesus was a man of prayer and we must be the same. If Jesus needed to pray how much more should we be praying.

2. Jesus called men not according to ability but potential. He saw in them faith and trust.

3. He sent them out to preach. They had authority over demons. In His name we can overcome any foe or adversary.

4. His twelve disciple were: Peter, James, John, Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James the Son of Alphaeus, Thaddaeus, Simon the Zealot and Judas Iscariot.