Two Questions – Romans 14:10-11

Vs 10 – Paul then asks two questions. Why do you judge your brother and why do you look down on your brother? Pointed and direct questions. This must have been a problem then as it is now. Passing judgment on another shows immaturity and carnality on the part of the person who is judging. One day we will all have to stand in the judgment seat. Jesus said that in the same way you judge others the Lord will judge us. A good warning to heed and a good reason not to judge.

Vs 11 – Paul then quotes Isaiah 45:23 about how one day every knee will bow and every tongue will confess the Lord. All creation will have to give an account. I look forward to the day when satan will be brought before the Lord and will have to confess his obedience to the Lord. He will say, “Jesus is Lord.” We will be there to see it. All rebels no matter who they are will give an account and be judged accordingly. It is a terrible thing to fall in the hands of an angry and just God. That is why we should be so grateful for the blood of Jesus Christ that cleanses us from all sin.