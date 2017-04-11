Two Questions – Rom 9:18-20

Vs 18 – God has mercy on who He wishes to have mercy and will harden the heart of anyone He wishes. One thing we must do is trust God and be aware of His unsearchable character and His sovereignty.

Vs 19 – Paul one again uses this same format. He asks two questions, “Then why does God blame us? For who can resist His will? Men love to blame God for what they do. They love to shift the blame from themselves to God. We have free will but God knows the results of your free will.

Vs 20 – Paul puts is simple and direct. Who are we to talk back too God? How dare we say to the one who form us, “Why did you make me this way?”