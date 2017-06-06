Two Reasons – Romans 13:5-6

Vs 5 – There are two reasons to submit to those in authority. First to avoid possible

punishment and secondly for the sake of conscience. Paul has presented a subject that

would be controversial because Rome is the world power and civil authority but their

brutality and disregard for the rights of others made them hated.

Vs 6 – The reason we pay taxes Paul send is to support those who have been either

elected or appointed to their position. They do this full time and need to be compensated

for what they do. A work man is worthy of their hire.