Unity – Romans 15:6-8

Vs 6 – This unity creates one heart and mouth which in turn glorifies God. The life of the Christian is one of glorification of the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Our theme song should be, “In my life Lord be glorified.” With are to have speech and mouths of righteousness.

Vs 7 – Paul asks his audience to accept one another as Christ has accepted them. This brings praise to God. Love acceptance and forgiveness should be cornerstone to who we are in Christ.. It should be our philosophy of life and motto or vision statement for who we are.

Vs 8 – Jesus Christ became a servant of the Jews. He ministered to them on behalf of the Father. He came to not only confirm the promises given by the patriarch’s and the prophets but to fulfill them. There are more than 300 promises concerning Jesus in the Old Testament. Jesus confirmed and fulfilled them.