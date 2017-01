Universal Problem – Rom 3:10-12

Vs 10 There is none righteous not even one. All are universally condemned

Vs 11 – Paul then begins to quote a Psalm. “No one understands, no one seeks for God.”

This is commentary on his day and ours.

Vs 12 – All have turned away. They all have become worthless. When one turns away from God their lives is meaningless and selfish. No one does good not even one. Evil is their intention and lifestyle.