Unwavering Faith – Romans 4:22-25

Vs 22 – This unwavering faith was the reason Abraham was declared righteous and holy in the sight of God. Faith and faith alone justifies.

Vs 23 – These words are not just for Abraham alone. This promise is not for Abraham only. This verse is a teaser for the next verse.

Vs 24 – This is for us. For all of us who believe in God. We have been declared and righteous because of our belief, trust and faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ, who was dead, buried and raised from the dead. Jesus Christ our Lord who was raised from the dead.

Vs 25 – Two powerful facts close off this chapter. Jesus Christ was delivered over to death for our sins. Next, He was raised to life for our justification. What a final statement. What an exclamation point.