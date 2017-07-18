Use time wisely

It is Tuesday and here is a thought for your today.  It has been said there is a time for everything under heaven.  So the problem is not time but its use.  So use your time well.  It has been said that the steps of a good person is order by the Lord.  Let Him guide your time management.  You have 24 hours a day so ask the Lord what you should do and then do it.  Redeem each moment and use them for the Lord’s glory.