Use time wisely

It is Tuesday and here is a thought for your today. It has been said there is a time for everything under heaven. So the problem is not time but its use. So use your time well. It has been said that the steps of a good person is order by the Lord. Let Him guide your time management. You have 24 hours a day so ask the Lord what you should do and then do it. Redeem each moment and use them for the Lord’s glory.