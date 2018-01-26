Victory in Storms

It is the weekend and here is a great thought. The man who trusts in the Lord will always stand in the midst of storms. The man who trusts in himself will see all he relies on destroyed.So today put your trust in the Lord. No matter what comes your way the Lord will be there. He is your anchor and help. What a great thought to know today.
