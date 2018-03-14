March 14 – Psalm 30:11-12 – Wailing into dancing

This psalm is a psalm written for the dedication of the temple. It is psalm to be sung among the people. David states here that the Lord will turn our sorrow and wailing into dancing because we will see His goodness, favour and love. There are times of sorrow and death but then after the Lord’s comfort, strength and love flow in we throw off the sackcloth and He clothes us with joy. The promise is that the Lord will give us the oil of joy for mourning and the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness. Isaiah may have been thinking about this psalm when he wrote those words in his book.

David exhorts the readers to from their inner most being and heart sing songs of joy. Worship with your mouth. Worship is an attitude of the heart expressed. You express worship and praise. They are active expressions of our love for God. You cannot serve God with a silent voice. David then says he will give thanks to the Lord forever. David knew the value of expressed worship. It sets a life free. You develop in all aspects of your life an attitude of gratitude. Today show some enthusiasm for the Lord. Express your love for Him and let your world you love Jesus and do not care who knows about it.