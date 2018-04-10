April 10 – Wait for the Lord – Psalm 37:34

This has been the marathon. We have spent quite a bit of time in Psalm 37, but it is so filled with so many wonderful truths and promises. Today we look at the verse that tells us to wait for the Lord. We have a tendency to run ahead or behind God. David says that we should wait for the Lord. The beautiful thing about the Lord is that He is the God of the perfect timing. Now David’s exhortation is that while you are waiting. keep in the way of the Lord. Waiting is no excuse for slacking off or doing what we want to do. Waiting is often providential discipline for those who have been given a great task. Waiting means you keep busy doing God`s will day by day.

There are two promises given here to take note. First, He will exalt us to a place where we can take the land. The essence of waiting is for promotion. Years ago a man was told that he was going to be promoted. He knew it was coming but he had to wait and when the big day came he was promoted in front of all his peers and with great fanfare. That is what God does for those who wait for His timing. He will amaze us with such abundance that even our enemies will have to acknowledge it. The second promise is that the wicked will be cast out. God will clear the way for His people so wait and see the salvation of your God.