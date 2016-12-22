We can dishonor – Roman 1:24-26

Vs 24 – God then gave them over to uncleanness. This was caused by the lust in mankind’s heart which led them to dishonor their bodies by doing evil acts among themselves.

Vs 25 – There are two sins God gave man up to defile their souls. They changed the truth of God into a lie.

They worshipped and serve creatures of stone, wood and metal instead of the creator is to be blessed forever. Amen.

Vs 26 – God gave them up. He did not want to give them up but they did what was unnatural. He burned in lust for each other. In nature male and female procreation is the norm.