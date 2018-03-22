Weak Within

It is Thursday and here is a thought to consider. When the Lord builds hedge of protection around His people the only thing that can weakens it is that which comes from within. So keep you relationship with the Lord strong by prayer, reading of God’s word and going to church. These will keep you strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.
