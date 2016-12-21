Wednesday THough

It is the middle of the week and here is a simple thought. Gossip and slander are juicy morsels until they are about you. So the best way to avoid becoming a juicy morsel is to not let gossip been spoken by you. A rule of thumb for gossip is never spread it. When you hear some refuse to listen or be used by it. Simple but profound truth.
