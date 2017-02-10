Weekend Thought

It is the weekend and here is your thought. Commitment is the cement in any relationship. It allows restoration and healing when trust has been shattered or broken. So today be committed to those who you love and worked hard for them and yourself and let the Lord help you in every situation. Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all things will be added unto you.
