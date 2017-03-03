Weekend Thought

It is the weekend and here is a powerful thought. A marriage built on the foundation of communication, loving respect, mutual admiration, trust and the Lord will always stand in the storms of life. A marriage built on other factors and without the Lord will not stand. Include the Lord in all aspects of your marriage. Build upon these principles and they and the Lord will help you keep a strong marriage.
