Weekend Thought

As we head in the weekend here is a thought for you to ponder. Stupidity and ignorance refuses to believe in God when there is ample evidence to prove He exists. There is the outward voice of creation of the inward voice of conscience. Both stating that there is a God. The Lord is the rewarder of them who diligently seek Him. So today seek Him and all things will be added unto you.
