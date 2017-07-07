Weekend Thought

The weekend is upon us and here is a thought to ponder. No one has power over you that you have not given them. That is why we call to think on pure and holy thinks. It has been said that what you think you become. Actions will follow thought. So give your thought life to God and let His thoughts direct your life and action.
