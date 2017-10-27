Weekend Thought

It is the weekend and here is your thought. It has been said that Jesus spoke more about resources than He did about heaven and yet most of His children know nothing about the proper use of them. Your first priority is make your resources available to Him. God gave you them to use for others. So use them for His glory.
