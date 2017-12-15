Weekend Thought

It is the weekend and here is something to think about. True beauty is rarely found in the mirror but in the heart. True beauty starts with the Lord. When we follow Him with all our heart we do beautiful things. We encourage, love, give peace and help others. Beauty is for a while but true beauty starts with the Lord.
