Weekend Thought

It is the Christmas Weekend and here is your thought. Those who believe in luck, chance, destiny, fate and good fortune have not comprehended that it could be God working in the shadows. As we head into Christmas weekend. remember God made it obvious. Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ. He is the reason for the reason. It was not luck, destiny or fate that brought Him to earth. He came to die for the sins of mankind. Today make Jesus you Lord and Saviour. Live each day for Him and change your life and others.