What Then – Romans 11:7-9

Vs 7 – Paul then asks another question, “Now what or what then?” Israel sought earnestly to possess what they did not possess, but the elect or those who made themselves chosen by listening and obeying the world of God did possess. Their hearts became harden because salvation is by grace and not by works.

Vs 8 – It is written, God gave them a spirit of stupor, eyes so they could not see and ears so they could not hear to this very day. Their refusal of the Messiah gave them the ability not to hear, see or understand. Rejection leads to spiritual stupor.

Vs 9 – David saw what was happening and he wrote, “Their unbelief has become a trap, snare and stumbling block. These things have become a retribution to them.” Imagine missing God’s message because you are stuck in a certain mindset. So sad.