What you owe – Romans 13:7-

Vs 7 – Give to everyone what you owe and they deserve. Paul then list four examples,

taxes, revenue, respect and honor. There is a law of sowing and reaping here. No matter

what you sow you will get that back by the Lord.

Vs 8 – Paul is giving practical advice. Owe no man anything. Keep your account with

Others short and free of debt. We have only one debt to owe. It is loving our fellow man

and when we do that we are fulfilling the requirements of the law.

Vs 9 – Paul then lists some of commandments. Then he sums it up with the great

Commandment which is also known as the Shammad. Love God with every fibre of your

being and loving your neighbor as yourself.