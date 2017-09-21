Who is Jesus

John 1:26-27

Today we are looking at John the Baptist’s picture of who Jesus Christ is. John saw Jesus as a particular person with a particular purpose.

1. John saw Jesus as more powerful than he.

2. He knew that he was not even worthy to untie Jesus shoes.

3. He knew that Jesus would soon baptise His followers with the Holy Spirit and fire.

4. Jesus is ready to gather His wheat in His barn and the chaff will be burned away.

5. Jesus is the one who is the Christ and John was going to have the privilege of Baptising Him, yet John knew he was unworthy. Today as a disciple of Christ you need to have a clear understanding of who Jesus is and your role in the Kingdom. If you are not familiar with your role, ask the Lord and He will show you His will and plan for your life.