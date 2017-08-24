Luke 1:57-80

In this portion of scripture which we will be examining over the next two days is about who Jesus is and who John the Baptist was. In this event was John was being named and Zechariah his father who had been mute since his encounter with the angel, has his mouth opened up because he agrees with Elizabeth that the child`s name is John. Zechariah tells the audience there all about Jesus Christ.

1. Jesus has come to redeem His people and He has raised His horn of salvation.

2. He was told by the prophets of old. He is going to bring salvation even to His enemies.

3. He remembers their fathers and His covenant.

4. Jesus came to rescue people from the hands of the enemy and that people can serve the Lord without fear in holiness and righteousness.

Jesus is greatest person to ever grace this planet. He is God with a face and the perfect mixture of the human and the divine, 100% God and man. Jesus was the perfect union of the natural and the supernatural.