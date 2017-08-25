Who Jesus is?

Luke 1:57-80

As we learned yesterday Zechariah after months of not being able to speak, had his mouth opened and what came out of it was powerful and truthful. Here is what he said about His own son, John the Baptist.

1. John was a prophet of the Most High God called to prepare the way of the Lord.

2. John would give people knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of their sins.

3. He would tell of the tender mercies of God and show them the way of the Lord.

4. John would help people to see in the darkness and guide the feet of those near death.

5. John was a child full of the Spirit of God.