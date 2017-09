Matt2:1-12

This is the second day of our time with the wise men. It is what we will learn from this account today.

1. Jesus is a shepherd to the people of Israel.

2. The star was a sign of something great for we know that person was Jesus Christ.

3. The world is deceitful and we must be careful of them.

4. When a true seeker of God comes into the presence of Christ they are overjoyed to see Him.

5. Jesus will always be there to keep us safe from the harm of the evil one.