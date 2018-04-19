April 19 – Why are you cast down – Psalm 42:5-6

This Psalm is so powerful. The author asks his soul why it is so cast down. Younggi Cho pastor of the largest church in the world was going through a hard time and one day he went in his office closed the door and looked into the mirror and made this same statement. In a few moments light and life returned to him. He did this every time he faced a problem too big to handle. Say to you soul today, “Why are you cast down and oppressed my soul.”

Put your hope in God. He is your hope. His hope is based on His love and your trust in that love. When you praise him this is an another key to victory. You will see Him as savior and God. The writer then restates this that He will remember the Lord from one end of the land to the other. No matter where you are God is with you so do not be cast down but stand in the faith and victory of the Lord.