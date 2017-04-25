You will never be put to shame – Rom 10:11-13

Vs 11 – Paul then quotes Joel 2:32 and Acts 2:31. Whoever believes in Jesus Christ will never be put to shame. God will acknowledge and publicly proclaim that we are His children. There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.

Vs 12 – All men are equal before God. Jew and Gentile are on equal footing. God will bestow His riches and blessing on all who call on Him. The benefits of heaven are waiting for all who will call on the name of the Lord.

Vs 13 – Paul closes the paragraph with the statement. All who call of the name of the Lord shall be saved. The same salvation is offered to all.