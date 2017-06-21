It is the middle of the week and here is a great thought. Submission to the will of God will destroy the will of man in the heart. What is amazing is that God has a plan for your life. Submission to His will brings that about. Remember it says in James 4:7, Submit to God and the devil will flee from you. Submission is the key.
