Matt 2:1-12

We will spend two days on this portion for it is too rich to cover in one day. Some wise man were shown by God that a king was to be born in the nation of Israel. They saw a star and this star was a sign that would lead them to this King. They travelled west until they came to Jerusalem and visited Herod. An inquiry was made from the scripture of Micah 5:2, it was made known that the king would be born in Bethlehem. They went to Bethlehem and found the baby Jesus who was now about two years old. They gave Him presents of gold, frankincense and myrrh. They then were told in a dream to go home another way and Mary and Joseph were told to flee to Egypt.

1. God revealed to non Jews, His secret to confirm that Jesus was the Christ.

2. They came to worship Him and to show that Jesus was the Son of God.

3. Jesus came to disturbs hearts as He did that day in the city of Jerusalem.

4. God always confirms His word through prophecy, found in the word and confirmed by the word.

5. Jesus from the very beginning faced opposition and as His followers we must realize that the world hates us and will try to kill us if they have a chance.