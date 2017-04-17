With Speed – Roman 9:28-30

Vs 28 – The Lord will one day carry out His sentence of judgment on the earth with speed and finality. When the grace of God is exhausted His judgment will come with speed and finality.

Vs 29 – Isaiah is quoted once more. If God had not left us descendents, Israel would become like Sodom and Gomorrah. Israel had failed to accept God’s divine plan. So God gave it to the Gentiles.

Vs 30 – Paul again asks a question, “What shall we say? That the Gentiles who did not pursue righteousness have now obtained it. A righteousness that comes by faith. Paul is now preparing his closing arguments and statements. Righteousness comes by faith.