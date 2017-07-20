Worker for God – Romans 16: 9-11

Vs 9 – Urbanus was a fellow worker in the Lord and Stachys was a friend of Paul.

Vs 10 – Apellus was someone who was tested and approved by God. What a wonderful testimony to be an over comer, to be tested in all things and stand approved by God. The household of Aristobulus receive a greeting from Paul.

Vs 11 – Herodion Paul calls his relative. He then greets the household Narcissus who are fellow believers in the Lord. It is obvious in Paul’s day that entire household came to the Lord fulfilling the promise of Acts 16:31. A promise we should claim for ourselves and our household’s