Works of Love – Matt 6:1-4

Alms giving and works of charity is one of the three foundations of active lifestyle in Jewish life. Every Jew was expected to give alms to the poor. Jesus again brings God’s perspective on this noble task. Jesus then makes it clear that when you do alms it is an act of secrecy between you and God. Recently, Warren Buffet gave 37 billion to charity. This was a great act of generosity however when he did it the press were there and they were all applauding him. That act of generosity will gain him notice in the world but none from God. Jesus makes it clear in Vs 1.

Jesus calls people who do works of charity in front of man hypocrites. It is obvious this was a common practice in Jesus days. The desire to give is wonderful but so many do it so they can have others tell how wonderful they are. They also make them feel good which in itself is not a bad thing but when combined with wrong motives leaves no room for reward from the Lord.

Jesus then says to not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. This was a common expression in Jesus day. It means to keep every thing in the right perspective and focus. Keep your alms, acts of kindness secret to you and your heavenly Father can reward you openly. All we do is for the glory and praise of God. One time a writer put it this way, “God keeps the books so you do not.” Alms giving in secret breaks selfishness, greed and a desire to exalt yourself or bring fame to yourself.