It is the weekend and here is a thought to ponder. Worship has been said, to be an attitude of the heart express. Problem is today is that many a Christian seems to struggling with heart failure. So today turn your heart to the Lord and let it belong to Him. The Lord will give you His heart insight and in turn you will worship the Lord in how you live.
