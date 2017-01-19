You are Blessed – Romans 4:7-9

Vs 7 – You are blessed for two reasons. First, your transgressions have been forgiven. Secondly, your sins have been forgiven. What a wonderful truth.

Vs 8 – You are blessed because your sins will never be held against you. To have forgiveness, peace with God and never have your sin being brought back to your attention.

Vs 9 – Is this blessedness only for the Jews. No. It is universal. The Gentiles receive the same opportunity. Abraham’s faith was the thing that brought about His righteousness. He believed and trusted in God.