The Bible tells us that we are marvelous and wonderfully made. Did you know that your nose can remember 50,000 scents or that you have 100,000 miles of blood vessels in your body. If God puts that much detail in your body just think of all the things He will care about in your life. So trust God today for all your needs and wishes. he loves the detail things of life.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.