It is Thursday and here is something to ponder. The folly of gambling is to wish for something that rarely happens and if it does you gamble your future away. The stability that you need today is the Lord. If you seek the Lord and His kingdom all things will be added unto you. Today seek God and not chance. Seek the Lord and not the quick fix and all the things you are looking for will be added unto you.
