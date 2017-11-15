It is the middle of the week and here is your thought. When you guard your heart, you will rarely have to guard your mouth. The mouth only speaks what is in the heart. When you love the Lord with all your being and heart that is what will come out. So seek the Lord first in all things and your mouth will reflect what is in your heart.
