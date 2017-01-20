  • shine-the-love-banner-home
  • bfc-website-banner-for-shine
  • gma-week-small-web-banner
  • edmonton-prospects

Connect

Join The
Group Circle Of
Friends Get
The App Get
The App

Recent Facebook Posts

Timeline Photos

1 day ago

Timeline Photos

It is the weekend and here is your thought. Understanding is knowing what you can do about your life and what is beyond your control. Wisdom..

1 day ago

Find us on Facebook

Listen Live Now - Live Audio Streaming

Contests

No posts found.

Featured Events

Tue 14

Shine the Love

February 14
Sat 21

Laugh for Life Gala 2017

October 21 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

View More…

Community Events

There are no upcoming events at this time.

Weather

Featured Artists

Chris Rice Chris Rice

Chris Rice was born in a small town near Washington DC, his official musical education was just 3 years of piano lessons. While he was in college he began to…

Featured Church

Bowden Evangelical
Bowden Evangelical Missionary Church

We are a family church who loves Jesus and each other. We passionately seek to share Jesus with our town and throughout the world. Our church consists of people of…