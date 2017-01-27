  • shine-the-love-banner-home
It is Friday and here is your thought. When people work together much is accomplished, when they do not very little is done. Today is the day..

Shine the Love

February 14
Laugh for Life Gala 2017

October 21 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Lincoln Brewster Lincoln Brewster

Lincoln Brewster was born in California but his family moved to Homer Alaska when he was only an infant. He started playing music when his grandfather bought a kid drum…

Featured Church

Bowden Evangelical
Bowden Evangelical Missionary Church

We are a family church who loves Jesus and each other. We passionately seek to share Jesus with our town and throughout the world. Our church consists of people of…