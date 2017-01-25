Recent Facebook Posts
Timeline Photos
It is the middle of the week and here is a simple thought. Where selfishness flourishes. Love and unity die. So today walk in love and be in..
ContestsNo posts found.
Featured Events
Tue 14
Shine the Love
February 14
Sat 21
Laugh for Life Gala 2017
October 21 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Community Events
There are no upcoming events at this time.
Weather
Featured ArtistsMat Kearney
Mat Kearney was born in Eugene, Oregon and spent many Sundays growing up, listening to a variety of music with his dad. After graduating from high school, he attended California…
Featured Church
Bowden Evangelical Missionary Church
We are a family church who loves Jesus and each other. We passionately seek to share Jesus with our town and throughout the world. Our church consists of people of…