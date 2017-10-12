An activist is someone whose doctrine and practice is vigorously promoting change through political, social and environmental means. A disciple is someone whose doctrine and practice to vigorously promote change through redemptive, theological and truthful change through Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. See the difference.
-
SUBMIT EVENTLet everyone know about
your event!
-
GET CONNECTEDJoin the Circle of Friends for email alerts and updates.
-
CONTACT USDidn't catch that number? Need our address? Find it here.